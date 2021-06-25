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mRNA vaccine inventor speaks out on 'Tucker' after YouTube deletes video of him discussing risks
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410 views • June 25, 2021
Tucker Carlson Tonight - 24 June 2021
On Tucker Carlson this week, after having had his viral half-million hit podcast pulled down by Youtube for “violating community standards,” the inventor of the mRNA technology which underlies the Pfizer and Moderna COVID injections repeated his clear warning that data on the long-term effects of the technology is lacking, and that he believed that the risks of the shots outweighed the benefits for the 99.8% recovery rate virus, especially in young adults and children.
Carlson called Dr. Malone perhaps “the most qualified person on the planet to discuss the subject.”
On Tucker Carlson this week, after having had his viral half-million hit podcast pulled down by Youtube for “violating community standards,” the inventor of the mRNA technology which underlies the Pfizer and Moderna COVID injections repeated his clear warning that data on the long-term effects of the technology is lacking, and that he believed that the risks of the shots outweighed the benefits for the 99.8% recovery rate virus, especially in young adults and children.
Carlson called Dr. Malone perhaps “the most qualified person on the planet to discuss the subject.”
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