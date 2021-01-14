COVID19 VACCINES USED BY DEMOCRATS TO INJURY & KILL CITIZENS OF THE WORLD

COVID19 VACCINES ARE USED BY THE DEMOCRATS IN THE U.S. AND TRUDEAU IN CANADA ( Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Njoo, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Theresa Tam, Dr. Hinshaw and health minister Andrian Dix ) TO MAIME, INJURE AND KILL CITIZENS.



Their Vaccine Scheme to boost the Sales of the Deadly Expimental Covid19 Vaccines goes like this:



#1 Bill Gates funds the creation of the COVID19 VIRUS in a CDC Lab in North Carolina, then had the virus transported to the CDC Lab in Wuhan, China where the former president Obama and Dr. Fauci visited previously, then this virus was released near a WET MARKET in the Wuhan province and blamed on people eating Bats.



#2 Bill Gates bribed Tedros of the World Health Organization to announce a PANDEMIC when one was not needed as Bill Gate's virus was manufactured to be very contagious but not deadly, just a MILD VIRUS. His virus has a 99.8% recovery rate and in seniors a 99.7% recovery unless the senior who catch the covid19 virus from all the hospital patients brought into the care home under the orders of GOVERNOR CUOMO, who then spread their virus to all the seniors, the staff was told NOT to take the senior to the hospital and just LET THEM DIE without called the relatives to notify. This is how, the democrats created all the death that have happened in the long term care homes. Those senior that contracted it from family members, just know that this is very contagious, where dropped off at hospitals because nobody that is healthy is allowed it, leaving the poor defenseless senior in the hands of the corrupted hospital staff.

Instead of giving the COVID19 CURES of Hydrochloroquine + Zinc + Azithromycin or the drug IVERMECTIN right away, the corrupt doctors at the hospitals hooked the Covid19 patient with the delicate fragile lungs hurt by the virus, into a LUNG DAMAGING VENTILATOR and overdosed them on toxic prescription drugs to SPEED UP THE DEATH. They manually increase the COVID19 DEATH COUNT to help their bosses that own both the mainstream media ( Fake News ) channels and most of the Vaccine & Drug Companies BOOST THE VACCINES SALES by frightening the citizens with daily increasing death numbers that they create themselves by not only murdering covid19 seniors but also by DRUG OVERDOSES and labelling EVERY patient as COVID19 PATIENT to help their hospital get that big insurance BONUS per patient. The corrupt doctors were also lying on patients DEATH CERTIFICATES labelling patients that died as COVID19 PATIENTS even if they died from an accident. ALL MANUFACTURED TO SHILL DANGEROUS EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES. Bill Gates said that you family members are COLLATERAL DAMAGE when it comes to making $MILLIONS from vaccine sales to the uneducated.



#3 Using the SCARY PANDEMIC, leaders like Trudeau, the democrats, Boris, Angela...started their regulations ( NOT LAWS ) to LOCKDOWN the WORLD. This is done so that they can KILL al the small businesses so that the Elite friends of the Deep State that own Amazon, Costco and Walmart can replace the small business and will be ask to REFUSE SERVICE for those who did not get the brain damaging covid19 vaccines.



#4 LOCKDOWNS are also used to keep all people separate, not because of the mild covid19 virus, but because once you all gather, you'll soon realize what a big sham the PANDEMIC is and begin to revolt. The MASK WEAR not only shows that you are a slave and listen to whatever the corrupt Medical Officials tell you but also to make it difficult for anyone else to easily talk to you through a mask, making communication harder. Same with the Social Distancing, all so that you can not find out from each other that this DEADLY VIRUS is just a MILD MOUSE that with a good immune system, you can fight off any virus. The people who make money off of KEEP YOU SICK with the covid19 injections, want the gullible sheeple to believe that those who do not get vaccinated later, is a THREAT TO SOCIETY AND THE WORLD. This way, they can claim money and profits off vaccinating 100% of the world with toxic vaccines, OVER & OVER & OVER for the rest of your lives. BIG PROFTS, YOU KNOW. Think of all the money they can get from selling your more prescription drugs, treatments and deadly Chemotherapy to speed up death to later harvest your organ to sell on the black market.

Most people don't know that some place, you if have never filled out a refusal form or card to tell them you don't want your organs harvested, then it is agreed by the medical community that YOU WILL HAVE YOUR INSIDES HARVESTED when you pass away or the doctors may decide that you MAY pass after a car accident and try their best NOT to save you so that their hospital can profit of your organs. BIG BUCKS there too.



BIDEN AND THE DEMOCRATS WILL TAKE AWAY YOUR GUNS BEFORE THEY MANDATE THE DEADLY VACCINES



go2.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/docuseries/episode-1



The Democrats will steal your bank money, devalue it and switch it over to the corrupt Central Bank Digital Currencies ( CBDC )