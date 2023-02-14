Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Environmental Disaster: If its safe to go home, why are journalists being arrested & animals dying??
167 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

JESSE: There’s an environmental disaster unfolding in the town of East Palestine, Ohio. No one’s talking about it. 10 train cars in the derailment were carrying hazardous chemicals, and officials released them, causing a massive explosion

“These are hazardous chemicals that can give you cancer… now there are more polluted water systems than the [EPA] initially reported. The effects from this are being felt all the way down to West Virginia, where toxic chemicals from the explosion were found in the Ohio River.”

Share everywhere. MSM is almost silent on this disaster.

@mgshowchannel

Keywords
jesse wattersderailmentevacuationohio trainpalestine ohiotoxic disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket