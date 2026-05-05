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IRAN OPENED FIRE ON US WARSHIPS AFTER IGNORED WARNING!
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Open-source outlets have released a short video, and conflicting reports have emerged regarding the alleged warning shots fired by Iran at an US warship, which was reportedly “escorting oil tankers” attempting to pass off the coast of Iran. The IRGC Navy fired two missiles at the offending warship after it ignored Iranian warnings, near the port of Jask at the eastern entrance to the Strait of Hormuz where the Iranian navy has a base — Fars reported on Monday. Sources did not specify the type of ship, and video footage showed the missiles being launched from underwater, with water spewing into the air as the warship was struck.

The Iranian Navy stated it had stopped the US warship from entering the Strait of Hormuz for violating safety and navigation rules. Iranian authorities noted that the ship subsequently left the area, retreating into the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, CENTCOM continues to deny any successful attacks on its ships. As of this report, no additional details have been released regarding the extent of damage or potential casualties.

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Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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