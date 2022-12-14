Mother of Sex Trafficking Victim tells her story and talks about how parents can stop this crime

In this episode of TishTalk, I
speak with Lynda Harlos, a mother of a rape and sex trafficking victim. Lynda
tells the horrible of story of how her daughter was drugged and then gang raped
at a party which led to her becoming pregnant. The stigma of teen pregnancy
caused her friends to reject her and she feel into a deep depression. From
there a kind person who was at school, starting courting her and eventually
became her boyfriend. This person used progressively abusive techniques to cut
her off from family and then started to use threats to coerce her into being
used by others. She didn't realize she was being sex trafficked until years
later after she had escaped and been able to process the physical and emotional
trauma. Having been raised in a family of faith, Lynda's daughter broke free of
the abuse and has had the incredible courage and strength to come forward with
her helped her Mom launch a book and program to educate parents and teens on
how easy it is to fall victim to sex traffickers tricks. Lynda has written a
book and has a website (www.parentwithpurpose.ca) where she offers parents
practical tools and video training to help them parent teens and stay connected
so their children do not turn to untrustworthy strangers when they are in distress.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.