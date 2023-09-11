Create New Account
🚨🚨 Dr. Meryl Nass on the dangers the UN and their 'global governance' plans pose
NZ Will Remember
Dr. Meryl Nass and Frank Gaffney on the dangers the UN and their 'global governance' plans pose a threat to America and the World. It's frightening what they have in store for us all.

🔹♦️ Contact your local representatives TODAY and get vocal 🔻

A great place to start is to get vocal (phone or email) with your local representatives. SEE BELOW:

Find Your Legislators 👉🔗 https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/ 


