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Governor Candidate Attacked & Censored, Faces Rigged Election Fighting Back HARD! Stew Peters
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72 views • July 30, 2021
Dr. Scott Jensen has been subjected to the deep state attack, censored on social media, discredited by 'fact-checkers' and faces the threat of a rigged election in Minnesota.
"It isn't can we win, we HAVE to win", said Dr. Jensen when discussing the reality of a transparent election amid 2020 election evidence suggesting a pre-determined outcome in favor of Democrats nationwide.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrScottJensen.com
https://rumble.com/vkhtrh-candidate-for-governor-attacked-censored-faces-rigged-election-fighting-bac.html
"It isn't can we win, we HAVE to win", said Dr. Jensen when discussing the reality of a transparent election amid 2020 election evidence suggesting a pre-determined outcome in favor of Democrats nationwide.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrScottJensen.com
https://rumble.com/vkhtrh-candidate-for-governor-attacked-censored-faces-rigged-election-fighting-bac.html
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