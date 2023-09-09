A-1 WILL MURDER MOST OF HUMANITY WHEN IT TAKES CONTROL OF THE EARTH. THAT IS UNTIL ALMIGHTY GOD STEPS IN AND TAKES THE EARTH BACK FROM THE EVIL BASTARDS WHO RUN THE SHOW NOW. YOU BETTER GET RIGHT WITH GOD AND REJECT THESE INSANE PEOPLE WHO WORSHIP SATAN. YOU HAVE ONLY ONE CHOICE EITHER GO UP OR DOWN WHEN YOU DRAW YOUR LAST BREATH...WAKEUP!