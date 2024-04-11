Carbon Tax wars Explained, this is a stick Up ! Give us all your money , Taxed to Death !

To watch full video go here!

Implementation and History: He talks about the introduction of the federal carbon tax in Canada, noting that it began at $20 per ton. He mentions warnings about future increases in 2022 and 2024.





Predictions: Martins claims to have made predictions about the impact of carbon taxes in the past, such as monthly charges for independent car owners and per kilometer taxes.





Impact on Consumers: He discusses the financial burden placed on consumers, citing examples such as increased heating costs and gas bills. He claims that carbon taxes disproportionately affect the middle class.





Skepticism and Criticism: Martins expresses skepticism about the effectiveness and fairness of carbon taxes. He argues that they are a form of excessive taxation, harming ordinary citizens while failing to address environmental concerns adequately.





Government Overreach: Martins suggests that governments use carbon taxes as a tool for excessive taxation and control over citizens. He portrays them as part of a broader pattern of government overreach and manipulation.





Alternative Revenue Generation: He implies that if not for carbon taxes, governments would find other ways to impose taxes and generate revenue. He suggests that they might even fabricate events like tsunamis to justify additional taxes.





Overall, Martins presents a critical view of carbon taxes, portraying them as ineffective, unfair, and ultimately harmful to citizens. He suggests that they serve primarily as a means for governments to exert control and extract money from the populace.





