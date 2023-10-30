Create New Account
Ep. 4557: SPECIAL MORNING REPORT: The Capture of Our Congress & Government by Subversive Groups | Doug Hagmann | The Hagmann Report | Oct. 30, 2023)
Hagmann Report
Our website: https://www.hagmannpi.com/

SPECIAL REPORT: As Israel strikes Gaza and the US moves military assets toward the Middle East, events are rapidly ramping up.. Meanwhile, questions remain unanswered - many questions. Let's not forget the larger agenda of the globalists whose names are hardly ever mentioned and rarely, if ever, seen. The bloodlines and the objectives of the lineage of Cain.

As World War III is being orchestrated and engineered, PREPARE.

