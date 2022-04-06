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Economics in One Lesson by Henry Hazlitt - Chapter 1, Seen vs Unseen, Broken Window Fallacy (Amanda Billyrock)
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31 views • April 06, 2022
Original video:
https://youtu.be/z4Z-h1ojVsg
Chapter 1: Seen vs Unseen, Broken Window Fallacy
Keynesian Economics - The effects of policies on the economy in the short term on one or a small group of people.
Austrian Economics - The effects of policies on the economy in the long term on everyone.
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http://peacefulanarchism.com/
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https://odysee.com/@PeacefulAnarchism:4
https://odysee.com/@PeacefulAnarchism:8
https://rumble.com/c/c-1384343
https://youtu.be/z4Z-h1ojVsg
Chapter 1: Seen vs Unseen, Broken Window Fallacy
Keynesian Economics - The effects of policies on the economy in the short term on one or a small group of people.
Austrian Economics - The effects of policies on the economy in the long term on everyone.
Contact information:
https://www.patreon.com/PeacefulAnarchism
http://peacefulanarchism.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/PeacefulAnarchism
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RJpalMKmrVRY/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peacefulanarchism
https://odysee.com/@PeacefulAnarchism:4
https://odysee.com/@PeacefulAnarchism:8
https://rumble.com/c/c-1384343
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