JUSTIN TRUDEAU LIED ABOUT COSTA RICA

Justin Trudeau is lying to the Canadian people telling them that Costa Rica is not a safe place to be. He is telling them that Canadians are being hunted and he is telling all of you not to go to Costa Rica simply because he didn't get what he wanted here.

Jihadi Justin Trudeau bought a house in Costa Rica and tried to move hundreds of millions of dollars into the country. El Presidente here in Costa Rica told him no. Justin's reaction was the most mature one that he could come up with and that was to shut down all the Costa Rican consulates in Canada and then begin a smear campaign about Costa Rica.





You're dealing with an angry child in office and a spoiled brat who is borderline narcissistic and psychopathic. Instead of trying to do business with Costa Rica he's now trying to destroy the reputation of a country that has done Canada no wrong at any point in history. Justin does not like the fact that Canadians are moving to Costa Rica.

I'm sure Justin knows that I'm helping Canadians do that exact thing! Too bad Justin the odds are good you're not going to be living here anytime soon.

www.freedomreport.ca