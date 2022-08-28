Unsealed: Legal Analysis on Trump Raid Affidavit = REDACTIONS

American Center for Law and Justice:



A judge has issued an official order to unseal the affidavit that led to the warrant allowing the FBI to raid President Trump’s personal residence in Florida. Today our team reviewed it live on air and let you know what it says, what it means, and what to expect.



Meanwhile the news came right on the heels of other revelations involving the Deep State FBI, including the FBI’s attempt to stifle the truth about the infamous Hunter Biden laptop. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast yesterday and essentially revealed a smoking gun.



As we expected, the affidavit leading to the raid on President Trump’s home was heavily redacted. We went through it in the final thirty minutes of the show, but at first glance, it appears to be about documents, again, as we suspected. It also appeared as if we had gotten more useful information out of Mark Zuckerberg about the FBI than we did from this legal document. As my son Logan said, printing this document was a waste of toner.

In fact, the more we read through the document, the less it seems about President Trump and more just about 15 boxes of classified documents – which President Trump had access to – and “Executive Branch employees.”

If there’s anything truly damning, so far it looks like it was redacted. And as Logan speculated, if that really is the case, that this whole raid fiasco was about pieces of paper not even directly connected to the former President, people will be very upset, and rightly so.

Today’s full Sekulow broadcast includes more in-depth analysis of Mark Zuckerberg’s telling admission about the FBI, as well as live review of the DOJ affidavit.





Source - https://rumble.com/v1hgk8z-unsealed-legal-analysis-on-trump-raid-affidavit.html



