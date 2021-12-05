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Vaccine-Injured Health-Care Workers Speak Out - They don't want to see people like us
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160 views • December 05, 2021
Sourced from: The HighWire with Del Bigtree.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/they-dont-want-to-see-people-like-us/
Excerpt - "In a Highwire exclusive, Del sits down with three healthcare workers who were on the frontline of Covid vaccine rollouts in America. In a candid and emotional interview, the three women go back to the day they received their vaccine, the severe reactions they endured starting just days after, and the complete denial the medical community has towards the groundswell of injured people looking for help."
https://thehighwire.com/videos/they-dont-want-to-see-people-like-us/
Excerpt - "In a Highwire exclusive, Del sits down with three healthcare workers who were on the frontline of Covid vaccine rollouts in America. In a candid and emotional interview, the three women go back to the day they received their vaccine, the severe reactions they endured starting just days after, and the complete denial the medical community has towards the groundswell of injured people looking for help."
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