🚀 Consequences of a missile strike of the RF Armed Forces on Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - a restaurant where mercenaries gathered, and a hotel where the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were staying were hit.
The Russian army attacked the Druzhba hotel located in Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - presumably, the headquarters and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were based there. The blow also hit the Corleone restaurant, a favorite place for mercenaries, according to locals.
UPDATE:
Already 5 dead and 18 wounded as a result of two attacks on residential buildings in Pokrovsk.
This was announced by Ukraine Interior Minister Igor Klimenko.
According to him, as a result of the first arrival, 4 civilians were killed and 3 were injured.
During the repeated shelling, the deputy head of the Ukraine Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region was killed.
Another 4 rescuers, 8 police officers and 3 civilians were injured.
UPDATE:The number of wounded in Pokrovsk has risen to 31, Interior Minister Klymenko said.
According to him, 19 of them are police officers, 5 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and 1 child.
