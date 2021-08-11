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UK GOV ACKNOWLEDGE COVPASS NOT LEGAL DUE TO 2010 EQUALITIES ACT. The Great Reset
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615 views • August 11, 2021
Just like the face mask law was not legal the same goes for the Covpass.
No business has the right to challenge you, stating you're 'exempt' is enough.
https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/covid-19-resp...
Anyone with any sense though would just boycott everywhere that attempt to implement the pass as an entry requirement.
No business has the right to challenge you, stating you're 'exempt' is enough.
https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/covid-19-resp...
Anyone with any sense though would just boycott everywhere that attempt to implement the pass as an entry requirement.
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