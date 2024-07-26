⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 - 26 July 2024)

▫️From 20 to 26 July, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have carried out 33 group strikes with precision-guided weapons and strike drones, as a result of which the following have been hit: facilities of the Ukrainian military industrial enterprises for the manufacture of gunpowder, the production and repair of armoured vehicles, and the energy infrastructure that supplied them.

UAV assembly facilities, ammo & missile artillery weapon depots, military echelons with AFU hardware & military personnel as well as temporary deployment areas for foreign mercs have been hit.

▫️Over the past week, the units of the Sever Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two AFU mechanised, motorised, and assault brigades, two marine brigades, three territorial defence brigades, and formations of the Ukrainian Natl Guard. In addition, 21 enemy counter-attacks have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 1,385 UKR troops, five U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and 24 motor vehicles.

2 Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS launchers, 23 field artill guns, including 5 U.S.-made M777 howis as well as 3 field ammo depots have been eliminated.

Successful actions, the units of the Zapad GOFs have liberated Rozovka (LPR), Peschanoye (LPR), and Nizhneye (Kharkov reg), and have taken more advantageous lines & positions.

RU troops have defeated units of 6 brigs of the AFU as well as 3 territorial def formations. 9 counter-attacks of enemy assault detachments have been repelled.

AFU loses up to 3,640 UKR troops, 4 tanks, including 1 German-made Leopard tank, 10 armoured fight vehics, including 4 U.S.-made M113 arm'd personnel carriers, & 68 motor vehics.

Counter-battery warfare, 36 field artill guns, including 9 Western-made SP'd artill systs, & 155-mm howis have been hit.

8 electronic & counter-battery warfare stations and 21 field ammo depots have been elim'd.

Active operations, the units of the Yug GOFs have liberated Ivano-Daryevka (DPR) & improved positions along the front line.

RU troops have launched strikes on manpower & hardware of five mech'd, 2 airmobile, & 4 assault brigs of the AFU. Six enemy counter-attacks have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 4,640 UKR troops, six tanks, 23 armoured fight vehics, including 2 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and 44 motor vehics.

Course of counter-battery warfare, 64 field artill pieces have been hit, 37 of them were Western-made, 12 electronic & counter-battery warfare stations as well as 13 field ammo depots.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs have improved their tact'l position. RU troops have launched strikes on 8 formations of the AFU, 2 terri'l def brigs, & 2 Lut assault brigs of the Natl Police of UKR. 42 counter-attacks of AFU assault detachments were repelled.

Over the past week, the enemy losses up to 2,525 troops, 5 tanks, including 2 U.S.-made Abrams tanks, 10 arm'd fight vehics, 24 motor vehics, 30 field artill guns, & 9 field ammo depots.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs have taken lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 2 AFU brigs, 2 territorial defence formations, & 2 UKR Natl Guard brigs.



AFU losses up to 835 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 30 motor vehics, 23 field artill guns, including 12 howis & 155-mm SP'd artill systs manufd in NATO countries as well as 6 electronic warfare stations.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs have inflicted fire damage on mech'd, infantry, mountain assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, three territorial defence brigades and National Guard brigades.



AFU losses up to 100 UKR troops, one tank, three arm'd fight vehics, & 4 motor vehics.



During counter-battery warfare, 18 field artill guns, including five U.S.-made M777 howis, six electronic warfare stations, & 6 field ammo depots have been hit.



▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the RU GOFs have eliminated two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launchers, seven Grad MLRS launchers, two launchers with the AN/MPQ-65 radar station of the U.S.-made Patriot SAM system, two S-300 SAM system launchers, and two ST-68 and P-18 mobile radar stations for detecting and tracking air targets.



▫️AD facilities have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of the UKR Air Force, ten U.S.-made ATACMS op'l-tactical missiles, two Tochka-U tactical missiles, nine French-made Hammer aerial bombs, 36 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 623 UAVs.



▫️Over the past week, 63 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact, 27 of them in the area of responsibility of the Dnepr Group of Forces.



📊In total, 630 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 28,464 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 air defence missile systems, 16,684 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,390 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,416 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 24,086 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.