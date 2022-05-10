Situation Update is now Citizens' Log - May 10, 2022 - How the fall of human civilization was pulled off

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Citizens’ Log is recorded and preserved for future historians in the hopes they might study the mistakes that lead to the fall of human civilization. Each episode reports on present-day events that are leading to the cultural collapse, food collapse, economic collapse, cognitive collapse and infrastructure collapse… all headed toward the grand finale civilization collapse which will end this era of madness and lead to a “global reset” / mass die-off.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-10-citizens-log-may-10-how-the-fall-of-human-civilization-was-pulled-off-through-the-deliberate-destruction-of-the-physical-infrastructure-that-keeps-humanity-alive.html
0:00 Citizens' Log
8:30 Finance
18:10 Climate Change
27:00 Cryptocurrency
30:22 China
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews
🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/