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Fauci Skit
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123 views • May 17, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) presents different scenarios to demonstrate the new COVID-19 mask guidelines.
Saturday Night Live hits the nail on the head with a skit about Dr. Fauci’s very confusing mask-wearing demands. Comedian Kate McKinnon is fantastic as Dr. Anthony Fauci, even getting his voice down.
Saturday Night Live hits the nail on the head with a skit about Dr. Fauci’s very confusing mask-wearing demands. Comedian Kate McKinnon is fantastic as Dr. Anthony Fauci, even getting his voice down.
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