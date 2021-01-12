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The Dan Bongino Show - Ep 1433 (NO ADS)
Shepherd's Sling
Shepherd's Sling
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450 views • January 12, 2021
(ALL THE ADS HAVE BEEN COMPILED AT THE END. PLEASE SUPPORT THE BRANDS AND PRODUCTS THAT SPONSOR THESE SHOWS!)

-Aired: Tuesday January 12th 2021.
https://bonginoreport.com/
https://rumble.com/c/Bongino
https://www.youtube.com/user/DanBongino/videos
https://soundcloud.com/dan-bongino

I'm uploading this material here due to Youtube's new rule banning any discussion regarding the US 2020 presidential election. Along with Stephen Bannon's War Room, The Dan Bongino Show is another powerhouse of valuable information.

I have no personal affiliation with neither of these organizations and just seek to spread this valuable information. Please support the original creators and distributors of this content. Thank you!

-Alt-Channels:
https://ugetube.com/@Shepherds_Sling
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shepherdssling
https://bittube.video/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-491285

-Contact & Social Media:
https://gab.com/Shepherds_Sling
https://www.minds.com/shepherds_sling/
https://parler.com/profile/ShepherdsSling/posts
https://thedonald.win/u/Shepherds_Sling/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy