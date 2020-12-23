BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mario The Vigilant Christian Joins Parler
TTOR
TTOR
74 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • December 23, 2020
Apologist Justin Derby discusses Mario The Vigilant Christian's recent decision to join Parler, and how this is a sign that Mario may join the rest of the alt-tech world in an attempt to swindle people out of their money in order to fuel his vices.

Mario Hatches Another New Scam-Plot after RIJ Flops!:
https://youtu.be/53pzqOPHbUI

Mario The Vigilant Christian Exposed Playlist:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/fLxqgTAaB306/

If you have Dissenter, I encourage you to comment on this video with Dissenter; I will be looking on Dissenter for any comments on TTOR videos.

If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth”, you can go to:
https://teespring.com/another-inconvenient-truth?cid=104379&;page=1&pid=1227&tsmac=store&tsmic=ttor-treasure-chest

If you want to contribute financially to TTOR, you can go to:

Teespring Store: https://teespring.com/stores/ttor-treasure-chest
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality
Ko-Fi: https://www.ko-fi.com/jd_ttor#

TTOR Website: https://ttor.faithlifesites.com/
TTOR Blog: https://truththeobjectivereality.blogspot.com
Sparta Report: https://www.spartareport.com/author/ttor/

Follow TTOR on the following social media:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ttor/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/TTOR
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@TTOR
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/ttor
JoshWho TV: https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/5d649488bbe53
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/ttor_13
Gab: https://gab.com/TTOR
Minds: minds.com/Truth_The_Objective_Reality
USA.Life: https://usa.life/truththeobjectivereality
Loop: https://loop.joshwho.net/members/2442920
Dissenter: https://dissenter.com/user/TTOR
Gorf: https://gorf.social/ttor
Mumblit: https://www.mumblit.com/Justin_Derby
BrighteonSocial: https://brighteon.social/@TTOR
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bd2badcee526f0bf58e8813
Keywords
exposedmarioparlerthevigilantchristian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby&#8217;s health

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby’s health

Belle Carter
Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Ramon Tomey
Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Willow Tohi
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy