Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Approximately 100 people were Detained During an Anti-War Protest from the U.S. Capitol Cannon Rotunda, Capital Hill
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
964 Subscribers
45 views
Published a day ago

Approximately 100 individuals were detained during an anti-war protest inside the U.S. Capitol building

Some of them were taken away in three police buses. The police confirmed that there are no longer any protesters inside the Captiol building.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket