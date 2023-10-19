Approximately 100 people were Detained During an Anti-War Protest from the U.S. Capitol Cannon Rotunda, Capital Hill

Approximately 100 individuals were detained during an anti-war protest inside the U.S. Capitol building
Some of them were taken away in three police buses. The police confirmed that there are no longer any protesters inside the Captiol building.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.