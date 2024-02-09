ANTICHRIST AND TRANSHUMANISM: What Is The Link? With Dr. Douglas Hamp

Ep 104

Who will the Antichrist be? This has been on the minds of millions of Christians around the world for centuries. Every generation has had reason to believe that the some world leader in their day would certainly be this Antichrist that is mentioned in the Bible. Because of this, there are many Christians who have decided to disregard the signs of our time and just live life as if nothing is going on. In reality, there has never been a day and age like we are living in today. Never before have all of the warning signs and the technology needed for a one world government to rise up. There are signs of corruption and a psychopathic group of powerful individuals who are manipulating governments all over the world to form a single governmental power that would control all life from cradle to grave using technological resources to control thoughts and the ability to buy and sell goods for survival. Join me as I sit down with Dr. Douglas Hamp who has meticulously worked out how all of the world events and technological advancements are pointing to the Last Days as referred to in the prophetic books of the Bible including the Book of Revelation.

