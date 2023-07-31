Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ - Neil Young Invites Dr.SHIVA to Expose the #FakeScience of Monsanto & #GMOs
Dr. Shiva


July 30, 2023


In 2015, @NeilYoung requested I educate the public on my scientific findings on #GMOs at a Press Conference in Vermont to support #GMO labeling


As President, I’ll educate you on even the most complex topics so you can choose wisely

Shiva4President.com

TruthFreedomHealth.com


Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/science-and-the-s...


Get Educated, Or BE Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


SHATTER THE SWARM

Shiva4President.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST, RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCaT3En42Gw


monsantogmosfake sciencedr shivaneil young exposing evilscientific findings

