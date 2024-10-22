Jesuit Hollywood & The Image of the Beast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many celebrities and public figures are showing a renewed interest in conservative values and Christianity, some even professing faith and taking to the podium to talk about God or Jesus. The world and culture receives these events as a sign of “revival” and “light triumphing over darkness” — yet the bible warns in many places that such things are actually signs of the end.
00:00 - Introduction & Review of Preterism
15:08 - When Was Revelation Written?
34:21 - The Origin of Preterism
39:19 - John & Daniel as Parallel Books
47:54 - Is Revelation Just Reflecting On the Past?
58:53 - The Identity of the City on 7 Hills: Historical Context
1:11:56 - The Identity of the City on 7 Hills: Scriptural Context
1:19:11 - Who's the "Great City" in Revelation 11:8?
1:24:48 - The Meaning of the Woman in Revelation 17
1:38:03 - Final Thoughts