Betelgeuse in the enity who is the inspiration behind Univeristy Galacticus at https://universitygalacticus.org/ .

Brian Ruhe and Betelgeuse discussed various topics, including the importance of cultivating a galactic perspective. Betelgeuse shared their experiences with gardening and non-human beings, emphasizing the need to avoid tribalism and species-specific identification. The speakers emphasized the importance of proper planning, nurturing, and understanding in various aspects of life.





Seeds and plants have different growth timelines, reflecting audience diversity in galactic program.

Betelgeuse advises patience with website outreach, as it may take time for content to germinate and grow.

The dean, Brian is asked to view their project as a gardener would, nurturing and marshaling resources for organic growth.

Betelgeuse suggests encouraging enthusiastic followers to create spontaneous social media posts.

Betelgeuse and Brian Ruhe discuss the idea that we are all gardeners, even in space, and that our minds are limited by Earth-based thinking.

The Pillars of Creation are an example of gardening in space, with baby stars growing in the midst of interstellar gas and dust.





