Law No Longer Exists So Its Time We Create Our Own | The Crowhouse

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You Will Be Happy (opening clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrEUzKTt7j0
Draft Digital Identity legislation
https://www.digitalidentity.gov.au/
Official Government reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome much faster than anticipated
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/15/its-worse-than-we-thought-fully-covid-vaccinated-ade/
NSW government wins landmark court challenge to public health orders
https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/courts-law/nsw-government-wins-landmark-court-challenge-to-public-health-orders/news-story/6836d801148c5c9c10d1be4a280a4895
Queensland government announces border roadmap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtdIP_sa9E
All Vaxxinated People Must Quarantine Over the Winter Months or Risk Serious Illness!!
http://canadiantimes.live/health/all-vaxxinated-people-must-quarantine-over-the-winter-months-or-risk-serious-illness/
Over 40 Police in Australian State Suspended After Refusing Vaccine
https://www.theepochtimes.com/over-40-police-in-australian-state-stood-down-after-refusing-vaccine_4054350.html
NSW Rules for people who are not fully vaccinated
https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/stay-safe/rules/not-fully-vaccinated?fbclid=IwAR1-XofjS2TgrXtLfP8ll2GIC5GudCgYSeAf8enyDdRaIHy-Cak-JcRVr-c
US Treasury deputy sec warns unvaxxed Americans that shortages will continue until EVERYONE is jabbed
https://www.rt.com/usa/537637-supply-chain-covid-unvaccinated-biden/
The Sovereign Project
https://www.thesovereignproject.live/
China - Surveillance state or way of the future?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gSU_Xes3GQ
Blind Joe I Will Not Comply (end clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqdXJIrMuLA
WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
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Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbDhuKUmAaNd/
The Crowhouse