P.2 One thousand and one videos MILESTONE for my channel, every one, bar one, my own MVI_4812

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A happy achievement, to hit the 1000 video tally, all bar one taken by me, and so far, on my faithful hardworking Canon Ixus 285 camera, in 17 months. Big thank you to Mike Adams and his team for giving me this platform at Brighteon.com.