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Renaissance Hotel downtown Phoenix employee admits she's an illegal alien.
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30 views • March 02, 2021
Renaissance Hotel employing illegal aliens while millions of US citizens are forced out of work by big govt. and big business. Illegals are not tested for TB, Malaria, Ebola and leprosy while the govt forces testing for covid which is a common cold and kills alot less people. Email [email protected] with your name, city, state to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency.
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