Presidential Project: Congress Encourages Sunday Rest. European Sunday Alliance And Work-Free Sunday

The right's Project 2025 wants to make faith the government's job. A well-funded coalition wants to put the Bible ahead of the Constitution. Project 2025 published a book of policy proposals, titled “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise,” for the next Republican administration. Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts opens the book by prioritizing the securing of “our God-given individual rights to live freely” against a “woke” threat. “Today the Left is threatening the tax-exempt status of churches and charities that reject woke progressivism,” he claims without evidence. “They will soon turn to Christian schools and clubs with the same totalitarian intent.”





European Sunday Alliance issues new Manifesto promoting a Work-free Sunday for all. In view of the European Day for a Work-free Sunday (3 March), the European Sunday Alliance (ESA) issues on Friday, 1 March 2024, a new manifesto stressing that “synchronised resting time is an effective tool to counter loneliness and highlights its importance for the mental health of workers” Furthermore, in the view of upcoming EU elections in June 2024, the European Sunday Alliance calls on Members of the European Parliament and candidates to the European Elections to support the Manifesto of its Steering Committee and recognise the value of the establishment of a weekly common day of rest, by tradition on Sunday, at the EU level for all citizens.





In recent days, the European Sunday Alliance ran a video campaign, raising awareness among EU and national political leaders, as well as private citizens, about the positive effects of a synchronised weekly day of rest. All videos can be viewed on ESA’s social media accounts – Twitter and Facebook – or on the COMECE YouTube.





The list of MEPs that are promoting ESA’s campaign includes: Miriam Lexmann (EPP – Slovakia), who is also the main sponsor of the Alliance, Gabriele Bischoff (S&D – Germany), Tomáš Zdechovský (EPP – Czech Republic), Michaela Šojdrová (EPP, Czech Republic), Katrin Langensiepen (Greens – Germany), Evelyn Regner (S&D, Austria), Dragoș Pîslaru (Renew Europe, Romania), Dennis Radtke (EPP, Germany), Brando Benifei (S&D, Italy).





The Alliance is a broad network of more than 100 national Sunday alliances, trade unions, employers’ organisations, civil society associations, Churches and religious communities in the European Union. The Alliance is committed to raise awareness about the unique value of Sunday for our society and on the importance of a common day of rest. COMECE is a founder member of the European Sunday Alliance.





Trump allies prepare to infuse ‘Christian nationalism’ in second administration

Spearheading the effort is Russell Vought, president of The Center for Renewing America, part of a conservative consortium preparing for Trump’s return to power.

















