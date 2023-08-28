Scamdemic Part 2! Are You Falling For It Again?

Masks mandates, though admitted by the CDC they don't work, are coming again. Social distancing mandates, though admitted also does NOTHING, are coming again. Jab mandates, though proven NOT to work, are coming again. You know what is ALSO coming? Another presidential election. How coincidental. Let's chat!
