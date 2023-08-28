Create New Account
Scamdemic Part 2! Are You Falling For It Again?
The Freedom Ring
Published a day ago

Masks mandates, though admitted by the CDC they don't work, are coming again. Social distancing mandates, though admitted also does NOTHING, are coming again. Jab mandates, though proven NOT to work, are coming again. You know what is ALSO coming? Another presidential election. How coincidental. Let's chat!

Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!


