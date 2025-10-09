BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Practical Idealism In Action - The Kalergi Plan
What is happening
What is happening
9732 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
30 views • 1 day ago

The "immigrant invasion" of the west, and the race mixing that will ensue is absolutely deliberate and essential for the fulfillment of the jewish 'Kalergi Plan' to genocide all white people of European descent, as outlined in the 1925 book: 'Practical Idealism" by Richard Coudenhove Kalergi.


"It isn't the rebels who create the troubles of the world, it's the troubles who create the rebels."


https://thecrowhouse.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/

TheCrowhouse Official Shorts:

* Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/j2HNProivSjB/

* Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheCrowhouseOfficialShorts

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-4683704

VigilanteTV: https://vigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/

FreedomTube https://tube.freedom.buzz/channel/thecrowhouse

CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/thecrowhouse

3Speak: https://3speak.tv/user/maxigan

Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/maxigan

Twitter: https://x.com/MaxtheCrowhouse

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/max_igan/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thecrowhouse1

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/

Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical

Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan


Audio Only: https://audio.com/the-crowhouse

Keywords
immigrationisraeljewswargenocidemax iganthecrowhouseeutechnocracyjewplanwhite racethe kalergipractical idealism in action
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy