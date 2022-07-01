Did the Mayan's Predict Eclipses? [McToon claims they did not]





Mayans predicted eclipses, but McToon claims celestial navigations is only possible because we live on a globe





THE MAYAN 'CALENDAR', THE MILKY WAY COSMIC MAP, AND THE ZODIAC WHEEL. WHAT HAVE WE BEEN MISSING?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mZEqwE9Wvtev/





The Maya and Eclipses

https://humanities.byu.edu/the-maya-and-eclipses-the-end-of-a-world/





Mayans accurately predicted solar eclipses hundreds of years in the future

https://digitalcommons.wou.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1082&context=aes





How Ancients Predicted Eclipses

https://youtu.be/PsuW5yWJ8p8





The Mayans were extremely literate, University of Colorado anthropology professor Payson Sheets said. Not just literate, but the most literate of any new world civilization “by a long shot.”





The ancient civilization would diligently record its history, including when kings and queens were crowned, equinoxes and solstices, and solar and lunar eclipses.





“Every century of recording, they would get more accurate,” Sheets said. “The prediction would be more precise.”





Just how precise? Mayan experts Harvey and Victoria Bricker wanted to know. But that’s easier said than done.





“The Spanish thought that some of their writing was the work of the devil and they were there to convert the Maya to Christianity so the Spanish destroyed every book they could,” Sheets said.





Of the thousands and thousands of books, only four survived the Spanish conquest, he said. Only one was preserved in its entirety: The Dresden Codex, named for the city where it is kept.





Using the hundreds-of-years-old codex, the Brickers predicted in 1983 that the next solar eclipse in the Mayan area, which includes modern-day Guatemala, Belize and parts of Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador, would take place on July 11, 1991. And they were right.





“I think that is knock down, drag out spectacular,” Sheets said. “This is from a society that does not understand the movement of planets and moons around the planet and the planets around the sun.”



