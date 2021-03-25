FULL SHOW: Biden Administration Puts Harris in Charge of Child Trafficking at the Southern Border

As the border crisis spirals out of control, the Biden Administration has decided to put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the situation. There is no doubt this will make the disaster even worse, but potentially this is all being done by design with ulterior motives. Megan Rapinoe is making waves with national televised interviews and White House visits saying there is no difference between men and women and so therefore trans rights mean men should compete with women. Of course she would never actually practice what she preaches and Owen Shroyer calls her out on her fraud. Syrian Girl joins to discuss the Colorado shooter and the situation with the U.S. occupation of Syria. Owen explains what he thinks is really happening with Kristi Noem and the transgender sports bill.