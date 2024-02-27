Create New Account
Welcome to "1984" - Democracy?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Welcome to "1984".

◾️The US will be in charge of deciding what you can know or not know in Europe, they will censor and they will manipulate and our governments will agree with them. Do you still think you live in a democracy?

Posting this again...

