CIA Director Confirms Biden Administration Coup Against Trump - FBI Issues July 4th Warning

End Time News Report * 7.4.2025
FBI 4TH OF JULY WARNING
https://www.newsweek.com/fbi-4th-july-warning-homeland-security-enhancing-security-measures-2094099FBI
BIDEN'S DEEP STATE COUP OPERATION AGAINST TRUMP
https://www.infowars.com/posts/america-in-crisis-cia-director-ratcliffe-confirms-that-the-outgoing-biden-administration-commanded-an-illegal-deep-state-coup-operation-against-president-trump-starting-in-2016
TIME FOR RUSSIA HOAX PLOTTERS TO BE ARRESTED
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-bombshell-general-flynn-calls-for-obama-and-the-other-russia-hoax-coup-plotters-to-be-arrested-for-treason
TRUMP TOUTS SUCCESSES AND BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL
https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-touts-successes-his-one-big-beautiful-bill-could-reshape-american
ONLY SOME(?) WEAPONS SHIPMENTS TO UKRAINE BEING HALTED
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-halting-some-weapons-shipments-ukraine/
NUCLEAR TALKS WITH IRAN
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trumps-envoy-plans-nuclear-talks-with-iran-in-oslo-next-week/ar-AA1HUuOz
FRANKENSTEIN COVID STRAIN
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/cases-frankenstein-covid-strain-rapidly-101252999.html
FED REPORT SIMULATES JULY 4TH BIOTERROR ATTACK
https://www.globalresearch.ca/federal-report-simulates-july-4th-2025-bioterror-attack/5889501
