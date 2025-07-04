BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CIA Director Confirms Biden Administration Coup Against Trump - FBI Issues July 4th Warning
The Appearance
The Appearance
345 followers
271 views • 1 day ago

End Time News Report * 7.4.2025


FBI 4TH OF JULY WARNING

https://www.newsweek.com/fbi-4th-july-warning-homeland-security-enhancing-security-measures-2094099FBI


BIDEN'S DEEP STATE COUP OPERATION AGAINST TRUMP

https://www.infowars.com/posts/america-in-crisis-cia-director-ratcliffe-confirms-that-the-outgoing-biden-administration-commanded-an-illegal-deep-state-coup-operation-against-president-trump-starting-in-2016


TIME FOR RUSSIA HOAX PLOTTERS TO BE ARRESTED

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-bombshell-general-flynn-calls-for-obama-and-the-other-russia-hoax-coup-plotters-to-be-arrested-for-treason


TRUMP TOUTS SUCCESSES AND BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL

https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-touts-successes-his-one-big-beautiful-bill-could-reshape-american


ONLY SOME(?) WEAPONS SHIPMENTS TO UKRAINE BEING HALTED

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-halting-some-weapons-shipments-ukraine/


NUCLEAR TALKS WITH IRAN

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trumps-envoy-plans-nuclear-talks-with-iran-in-oslo-next-week/ar-AA1HUuOz


FRANKENSTEIN COVID STRAIN

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/cases-frankenstein-covid-strain-rapidly-101252999.html


FED REPORT SIMULATES JULY 4TH BIOTERROR ATTACK

https://www.globalresearch.ca/federal-report-simulates-july-4th-2025-bioterror-attack/5889501


Augusto's websites...

theappearance.com

theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317

irantrumpnewsalex jonesbiblerussiareportscotusciaicechristianityprophecyaichinaendtimesocial securityperezaugustobbb billaugusto dream
