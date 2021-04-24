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If Surgery, how to avoid inexperienced or ineffective specialists? Sanjay Prasad - MD FACS – CEO - SurgiQuality
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30 views • April 24, 2021
Primary care doctors and patients are exposing a gap in the health system exacerbating cost and quality - around surgeries. Up to 30% of them lack proven necessity, and a smaller percentage of customers will suffer (painful) complications. Despite the existence of cost and quality shopping assistance for recommended interventions, the market still lacks a comprehensive tool to connect patients with surgeons with better outcomes and proven cost-efficiency.
A surgeon himself, Dr. Prasad designed SurgiQuality to give patients (and primary doctors and payors) this missing tool. Analyzing surgeons based on numeric procedures ("a busy surgeon is a good surgeon") as well as successes versus complications, Sanjay's venture empowers patients via well-informed decisions. Further, his process avoids unnecessary surgery but when needed - reduces needed surgeries to zero Out of Pocket for the patient.
A surgeon himself, Dr. Prasad designed SurgiQuality to give patients (and primary doctors and payors) this missing tool. Analyzing surgeons based on numeric procedures ("a busy surgeon is a good surgeon") as well as successes versus complications, Sanjay's venture empowers patients via well-informed decisions. Further, his process avoids unnecessary surgery but when needed - reduces needed surgeries to zero Out of Pocket for the patient.
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