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If Surgery, how to avoid inexperienced or ineffective specialists? Sanjay Prasad - MD FACS – CEO - SurgiQuality
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
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30 views • April 24, 2021
Primary care doctors and patients are exposing a gap in the health system exacerbating cost and quality - around surgeries. Up to 30% of them lack proven necessity, and a smaller percentage of customers will suffer (painful) complications. Despite the existence of cost and quality shopping assistance for recommended interventions, the market still lacks a comprehensive tool to connect patients with surgeons with better outcomes and proven cost-efficiency.

A surgeon himself, Dr. Prasad designed SurgiQuality to give patients (and primary doctors and payors) this missing tool. Analyzing surgeons based on numeric procedures ("a busy surgeon is a good surgeon") as well as successes versus complications, Sanjay's venture empowers patients via well-informed decisions. Further, his process avoids unnecessary surgery but when needed - reduces needed surgeries to zero Out of Pocket for the patient.
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surgeryunnecessary surgerycash patient
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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