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Effets Long Terme des Vacccins Covid, la Protéine de Pointe et les Maladies Neurodégénératives, Laura INGRAHAM et Dr Stéphanie SENEFF- VF- HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION - Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
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47 views • January 23, 2022
Laura INGRAHAM intervieve la Dr Stéphanie SENEFF, Chercheuse à MIT pour clarifier
les effets long terme des vaccins Covid, et l'implication de la protéine de pointe
dans les maladies neurodégénératives, une vidéo de FOX NEWS
Retrouvez le fichier à télécharger du Transcript en Français sur ce lien:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Stephanie-SENEFF_Interview_de_Laura-INGRAHAM_FOX-NEWS.pdf
ou sur cette page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Laura INGRAHAM Interviews MIT Senior Researcher Dr Stephanie SENEFF
for FOX News, to clarify the long Term effects of Covid Vaccines and the Implication
of the Spike Protein in Neurodegenerative Diseases
Download the French Transcript on this link:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Stephanie-SENEFF_Interview_de_Laura-INGRAHAM_FOX-NEWS.pdf
or on this page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
les effets long terme des vaccins Covid, et l'implication de la protéine de pointe
dans les maladies neurodégénératives, une vidéo de FOX NEWS
Retrouvez le fichier à télécharger du Transcript en Français sur ce lien:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Stephanie-SENEFF_Interview_de_Laura-INGRAHAM_FOX-NEWS.pdf
ou sur cette page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Laura INGRAHAM Interviews MIT Senior Researcher Dr Stephanie SENEFF
for FOX News, to clarify the long Term effects of Covid Vaccines and the Implication
of the Spike Protein in Neurodegenerative Diseases
Download the French Transcript on this link:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Stephanie-SENEFF_Interview_de_Laura-INGRAHAM_FOX-NEWS.pdf
or on this page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
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