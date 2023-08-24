Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) - Death Rays and Energy Weapons - History Channel Documentary

Pirate Pete
According to another documentary I watched a while ago Nicola Tesla had invented and had plans for a death ray, when he died the FBI confiscated everything Tesla owned and IMO they (the US govt) developed the death ray from Tesla's plans and it is now known as a DEW. This death ray is now being used against humanity to not only push their false climate change agenda, but to also depopulate the earth.
