April 19,2017 Nemesis/Nibiru/PlanetX/Blue Kachina sighting midwest USA

Please use "stellarium" free astronomy app for windows/linux/macOS to verify Revelation 12:1-2 sign in constellation virgo and planet jupiter on

(1) September 23, 2017A.D.

(2) September 11, 3B.C.

Dr. Robert S. Harrington (chief astronomer for U.S. Naval Observatory in 1990) wrote papers in 1989, 1990 about something "perturbing" uranus but it was not anything in our solar system. He was in an old documentary called "Are we alone?" published in 1990 talking to Dr. Zecharia Sitchin. It is a brown dwarf star called "Nemesis" on a highly elliptical orbit around our own sun that takes hundreds and hundreds of years to complete the orbit, but it is feared that it passed the closest point to our own sun around 2015 (Marshall Masters yowusa.com). Because Nemesis is so cold and burned out you can only see it with an infrared telescope. One such telescope exists on the top of Mount Graham in Arizona and it is owned by the vatican and the name of the telescope is L.U.C.I.F.E.R i forgot the exact name of the acronym but it is something like large something something infrared telescope, anyways i think they have been tracking Nemesis for hundreds of years. Anyways the problem is Nemesis has orbitals, and these orbitals when they pass too close to earth are the cause for all of our recent uptick in volcano and earthquake activity. It is feared that the 6th seal and the first few trumpets of the book of revelation has something to do with these near-earth-objects when they pass too close to us. John Moore is retired navy intel. He has been whistleblowing for years that the U.S.Navy top submarine commanders told the younger officers that in their lifetime they will see massive flooding in the U.S.A. and even gave them a map of the U.S.A. estimating which parts of the continental-U.S.A. would be underwater. As a result a lot of those officers when they retired bought land in the ozark mountains of missouri and became preppers.