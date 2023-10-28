Create New Account
Pastor John Hagee - The Revelation of the Rapture
John Hagee


Oct 26, 2023


In the Bible, David tells us about the rapture, saying that the righteous will be taken from the earth. But what will the antichrist look like and what will he do? When the church leaves this earth, all hell will break loose when Satan’s Messiah begins to reign down terror. You will only be left behind (after the rapture) if you have not accepted Christ as your Savior. The Word tells us that “he that believeth hath life, but he that believeth not is dead already.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYAYUuz9Bjk

