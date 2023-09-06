They are controlling the people. People are acared of uniforms and authority - the police hasseling Eric West are not who they say they are - Imposters - Part B

The cops hasseling Eric West are not the normal police. They have been brought in by the Cabal. The local people are screwed.and surrounded by Criminals. They don't stand a chance . So where is Space Force ? Why are they not protecting us ? Where is Trump ? Where are the children ?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.