They are controlling the people. People are acared of uniforms and authority - the police hasseling Eric West are not who they say they are - Imposters - Part B
PatriotsCannabisCo
183 Subscribers
35 views
Published Yesterday

The cops hasseling Eric West are not the normal police.  They have been brought in by the Cabal.  The local people are screwed.and surrounded by Criminals.  They don't stand a chance .  So where is Space Force ?  Why are they not protecting us ?  Where is Trump ?  Where are the children ?

spacemauiforce

