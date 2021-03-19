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PLANET X in view #16 - we can see it
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1156 views • March 19, 2021
PLANET X in View #16. Observations and information regarding the subject of Planet X, or The Nemesis System.
MUSIC CREDITS - acknowledgements
Music from filmmusic.io - "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) License: CC BY (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Big thanks to Kevin Macleod for making his delightfully light-hearted music available for use via Creative Commons License
Tuudur Tamme - Piano Works - “Unelm”
Tuudur Tamme - Piano Works - “Another Beautiful Piano Song”
Special thanks to Tuudur Tamme for generous permission to use music from his 'Piano Works' album (you can get it at www.mrgarfield.bandcamp.com/album/piano-works
“Leaf” - copyright free music - Leaf KV
“Weightless” - copyright free music
MYUU - “Reversion” - Appreciation to MYUU for permission to use music from his channel on youtube.
Rafael Lambert - Anton Ishutin Remix - 'The Way we Are' - promotional sample
Holley Hydrogen3 - “Reverie Metier 1st Movement” -Special appreciation to Holley-Hydrogen3 for generous permission to use music from her great piano compositions.
Barry de Vorzon - 'V The Final Battle' theme from movie 'V' License: CC BY (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Alan Hawkshaw - 'Cosmos' - from CD soundtrack published with book 'The Venus Legacy' by Shane O'Brien
Alan Hawkshaw - 'Nemesis of the Agean' - from CD soundtrack published with book 'The Venus Legacy' by Shane O'Brien
MUSIC CREDITS - acknowledgements
Music from filmmusic.io - "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) License: CC BY (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Big thanks to Kevin Macleod for making his delightfully light-hearted music available for use via Creative Commons License
Tuudur Tamme - Piano Works - “Unelm”
Tuudur Tamme - Piano Works - “Another Beautiful Piano Song”
Special thanks to Tuudur Tamme for generous permission to use music from his 'Piano Works' album (you can get it at www.mrgarfield.bandcamp.com/album/piano-works
“Leaf” - copyright free music - Leaf KV
“Weightless” - copyright free music
MYUU - “Reversion” - Appreciation to MYUU for permission to use music from his channel on youtube.
Rafael Lambert - Anton Ishutin Remix - 'The Way we Are' - promotional sample
Holley Hydrogen3 - “Reverie Metier 1st Movement” -Special appreciation to Holley-Hydrogen3 for generous permission to use music from her great piano compositions.
Barry de Vorzon - 'V The Final Battle' theme from movie 'V' License: CC BY (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Alan Hawkshaw - 'Cosmos' - from CD soundtrack published with book 'The Venus Legacy' by Shane O'Brien
Alan Hawkshaw - 'Nemesis of the Agean' - from CD soundtrack published with book 'The Venus Legacy' by Shane O'Brien
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