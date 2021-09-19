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. WHO Endorses New Universal Social Credit Vaccine Passport.
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70 views • September 19, 2021
1. WHO Endorses New Universal Social Credit Vaccine Passport. All your personal
information should be covered. It all started in communist China. Its funded by
Bill Gates and the Rockefeller Foundation.
https://www.brighteon.com/e02aab7b-73d3-48bc-88ca-dfaaedcc39a4
2. A New World Order Beach Day In Australia. Why do they obey this evil ?
https://www.brighteon.com/896836c2-e7ef-413c-a7d5-0702b3a68727
3. India State of Uttar Pradesh with 241 MILLION People Declared COVID-Free After Government Promotes Ivermectin.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/india-province-of-241-million-people-declared-covid-free-after-government-promotes-ivermectin/
4. Swedish feminist: "Men are walking dildos, manhood is a disease"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKWX9rbXHyE
5. Nurse tells the truth about Ivermectin and how its being used in hospitals, to save patients who are vaccinated. The unvaccinated are denied ivermectin.
https://www.brighteon.com/80c79e4c-11bb-4918-87d2-d791c7ec165d
information should be covered. It all started in communist China. Its funded by
Bill Gates and the Rockefeller Foundation.
https://www.brighteon.com/e02aab7b-73d3-48bc-88ca-dfaaedcc39a4
2. A New World Order Beach Day In Australia. Why do they obey this evil ?
https://www.brighteon.com/896836c2-e7ef-413c-a7d5-0702b3a68727
3. India State of Uttar Pradesh with 241 MILLION People Declared COVID-Free After Government Promotes Ivermectin.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/india-province-of-241-million-people-declared-covid-free-after-government-promotes-ivermectin/
4. Swedish feminist: "Men are walking dildos, manhood is a disease"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKWX9rbXHyE
5. Nurse tells the truth about Ivermectin and how its being used in hospitals, to save patients who are vaccinated. The unvaccinated are denied ivermectin.
https://www.brighteon.com/80c79e4c-11bb-4918-87d2-d791c7ec165d
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