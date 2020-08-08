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Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, & L'Oreal are pulling skin-lightening products from shelves, whitening
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76 views • August 08, 2020
#Whitening #Lightening #White #Fair #Unilver #Racism #Johnson #L'oreal #Skin
For the beauty industry, the push had been a long time coming. In November 2019, Amazon removed skin-lightening products from its website after criticism over toxic chemicals in such products and their inherently racist nature. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry has long been the target of controversy for its lack of inclusivity in products that fail to represent a wide range of skin tones and types.
Ben Parr, co-founder of marketing platform Octane AI, said while it's not surprising that these companies are reconsidering problematic products like skin-lighteners, it could set an important precedent that may prompt widespread industry change given their global scope.
Archived source: archive.ph/N8nZv
Youtube: youtu.be/Ci-KHmOfmKM
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/pmDza2gAAVIw/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vgnis
Brighteon: brighteon.com/b9e6ab74-0827-42b7-aa35-22969387e42a
For the beauty industry, the push had been a long time coming. In November 2019, Amazon removed skin-lightening products from its website after criticism over toxic chemicals in such products and their inherently racist nature. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry has long been the target of controversy for its lack of inclusivity in products that fail to represent a wide range of skin tones and types.
Ben Parr, co-founder of marketing platform Octane AI, said while it's not surprising that these companies are reconsidering problematic products like skin-lighteners, it could set an important precedent that may prompt widespread industry change given their global scope.
Archived source: archive.ph/N8nZv
Youtube: youtu.be/Ci-KHmOfmKM
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/pmDza2gAAVIw/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vgnis
Brighteon: brighteon.com/b9e6ab74-0827-42b7-aa35-22969387e42a
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