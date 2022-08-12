Ep. 753 – K-12 Students & Teachers Encouraged To Accept Cornucopia Of Gender Identities

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We start in Pennsylvania, where the Department of Education has just updated its official website, making it a priority for teachers to create gender-inclusive schools and classrooms that celebrate various genders and preferred pronouns, all at the youngest of ages.
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