Treatment of Cancer with Dr. Makis - compilation

Compilation of clips with Dr. Makis and his explanations of using re-purposed generic drugs to successfully treat cancer.
00:00- Mel Gibson on Rogan
01:30- Makis intro
05:27- Makis protocol success rate
07:51- Ivermectin Mechanisms of Action
12:10- Fenben/Meben Mechanisms of Action
16:48- Persecution of Makis