⚡️SITREP

Vladimir Putin has awarded Donetsk Member of Parliament, and volunteer, Maria Pirogova, the Order of Courage, posthumously. Maria had visited various cities of Donbass, including Debaltsevo, with humanitarian missions.

💥According to confirmed information, more than 70 HIMARS rockets and two MLRS rocket launchers were destroyed as a result of a ground-based high-precision attack on a rocket and artillery weapon depot at one of the depots of the ArcelorMittal steelworks in Krivoy Rog. Four more units of MLRS-type received critical damage.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops are caring on an offensive that resulted in gaining favorable lines and positions. More than 130 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, and a motor vehicle were destroyed by Russian artillery fire, assault and army aviation strikes during the day.

◻️In Kupyansk direction, pre-emptive artillery fire, air strikes, and heavy flame-throwing systems against accumulations of manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlements of Olshana, Kislovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) have foiled enemy attempts to attack positions of the Russian troops. Up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, a MT-LB, two 2S-1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, and three vehicles were neutralized.

◻️In Donetsk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attempts to counterattack the settlements of Pershe Travnya, Kurdyumovka, Kleshchyevka, and Maiorsk (Donetsk People's Republic's) were thwarted. More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, and a pick-up truck have been eliminated in this area during the day.

◻️In the South Donetsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to retake the lost position in Novomayorskoye, Vladimirovka, and Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic). By artillery fire and decisive actions of the Russian troops, the AFU units were pushed back to their original positions. Up to 100 Ukrainian forces were killed or injured in this direction, as well as two infantry combat vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, and four vehicles were annihilated.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery struck 79 artillery units on firing positions, manpower, and hardware in 183 concentration areas. A temporary deployment point of a foreign mercenary unit near the village of Borovskoye (Kharkov Region) has been hit. Two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations have been destroyed in the areas of Stupochka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zelenyi Gai (Kharkov region). A strike on an AFU equipment recovery site near Malotaranovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has destroyed a HIMARS MLRS and its 48 rounds. One radar of Ukrainian S300 air defense system was destroyed near Barvenkovo (Kharkov region). A warehouse of missile and artillery weapons belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Orekhov (Zaporozhy)