REMEMBER GOD'S SABBATH DAY, Exodus 20:8-11; Genesis 1:1-5; 2:1-3; Ephesians 3:14-21, 20211121

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Remember GOD's Sabbath Day. Exodus 20:8-11; Genesis 1:1-5; 2:1-3; Ephesians 3:14-21, Sunday, November 21, 2021 1. And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made. - Genesis 2:2 2. And God blessed the seventh day, and sanctified it: because that in it he had rested from all his work which God created and made. - Genesis 2:3 3. Seven days shall ye eat unleavened bread; even the first day ye shall put away leaven out of your houses: for whosoever eateth leavened bread from the first day until the seventh day, that soul shall be cut off from Israel. - Exodus 12:15 Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]. GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!