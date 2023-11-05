Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
October 7th: IDF often destroyed buildings and vehicles with Israeli occupants, passing it off as Hamas atrocities
channel image
The Prisoner
8834 Subscribers
Shop now
86 views
Published a day ago

Report From IDF Helicopter Pilot

"As desperation began to set in, "the commanders in the field made difficult decisions - including shelling houses on their occupants in order to eliminate the terrorists along with the hostages."

Tuval Escapa Kibbutz Be'eri Security Team

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/israels-final-solution-for-the-palestinians

Source @Real World News

Keywords
false flagsisraeli propagandaidf helicopter pilottuval escapa kibbutz be-eriidf killings of israelis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket